Vatican Is Losing €400’000 a Day

The second closure of the Vatican museums, which were generating €400’000 a day before the coronavirus, is a new blow to the Holy See's finances, ReligionDigital.org (November 6) writes.The closure will last until December 3. Before the virus, the museums had about 27,000 visitors a day. After the Covid-19 closing between March and June, the number of visitors hardly reached 10% of the usual figures.At mid-year 2020, the Vatican expected a deficit of €53 million. This year will see a fall in revenue of at least 25%.