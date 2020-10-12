LEPANTO REVISITED: Trump and the World on the Brink

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the importance of the Rosary and then draws a parallel between what is happening to the world today in the face of Globalism and what … More

In this Sunday Sermon from South Saint Paul, Father speaks of the importance of the Rosary and then draws a parallel between what is happening to the world today in the face of Globalism and what was happening to the world during the 16th Century in the face of the Ottoman Empire. Question is: Will there be another Holy League, and can it be mustered in time? It's time to vote--and PRAY--like Catholics again.