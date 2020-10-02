Viganò: Francis Is Guilty of "Serious Despotic Abuse of Authority"

The accusations against Cardinal Becciu “still have to be proven,” Archbishop Viganò observes in an October 2 statement.
He notices that Francis' response was dictated "more by anger than by love of truth," "more by a delusion of omnipotence than by the will for justice" and by a "serious despotic abuse of authority.”
Viganò slams Francis for condemning without trial like in the case of Cardinal McCarrick. He accuses him of not helping innocent people like Cardinal Pell while protecting people like Bishop Zanchetta.
Francis eliminates "honest and incorruptible collaborators," Viganò stresses, while considering "the blackmail of immoral and dishonest collaborators" a guarantee of their loyalty and their silence. Thus, he surrounded himself with "compromised characters" and "living scandals" like Maradiaga, Peña Parra, and Paglia.
For Viganò, Francis’ pontificate expresses a "deliberate will to demolish the Church," to compromise her before the faithful and discredit her before the world.
The Church's aristocracy is today as corrupt as the French nobles on the eve of the French Revolution (1789), Viganò concludes.
