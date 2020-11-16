Police Disrupts Baptism

Policemen halted a baptism on Sunday in the evangelical Angel Church in London.Thirty people gathered in breach of draconic lockdown restrictions in England. Pastor Regan King, 28, told the officers he was serving "a greater good” than State restrictions.Eventually, police allowed 15 people to remain inside the church. A 22 year old man who was sent away told DailyMail.co.uk that the restrictions allow supermarkets to stay open, but there is also a need for spiritual food.