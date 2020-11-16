Clicks39
en.news
1

Police Disrupts Baptism

Policemen halted a baptism on Sunday in the evangelical Angel Church in London.

Thirty people gathered in breach of draconic lockdown restrictions in England. Pastor Regan King, 28, told the officers he was serving "a greater good” than State restrictions.

Eventually, police allowed 15 people to remain inside the church. A 22 year old man who was sent away told DailyMail.co.uk that the restrictions allow supermarkets to stay open, but there is also a need for spiritual food.

#newsEpyvknmbwx

  • Report

  • Social networks

john333
  • Report
When King Henry VIII confiscated Catholic Church did you cry about it
The next thing orange men will be marching down the street celebrating
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up