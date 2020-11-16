Other Things More Important Than Environment, Immigration – Cardinal Müller

Bishops and priests must preach about the Trinity, the Incarnation, the Sacraments, about following Christ, and eternal life, Cardinal Müller told ValeursActuelles.com (November 14).He insisted that only after that they may talk about environment, climate and immigration.Müller explains that the Church doesn’t have the same mission as the State which looks after the temporal well-being of the citizens. In contrast, the Church is a sign of hope “beyond the narrow confines” of this life, Müller explains.