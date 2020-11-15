Malta Bishop Hails "Sacramental Nature" of Covid-19 Mask

Bishop Charles Scicluna of Malta shared on Twitter.com (November 14) a "very beautiful" prayer “for putting on a face mask” (below) which he is "very pleased" to share.Its author is Richard Bott, a Moderator of Canada's Presbyterian Church.The prayer asks God “to see the sacramental nature of wearing of this cloth” and the Holy Spirit "to remind me to listen carefully as the elastic touches my ears.”The text seems to be a persiflage of the vesting prayers before Mass which in the Novus Ordo have been largely forgotten.