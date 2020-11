Faithful Favour Mass - Bishop Favours Police

“The bishop does not recognise himself in this demonstration”

French Catholics demonstrated again on November 15 in many cities because of a nationwide ban on public Masses under the Covid-19 pretext, although there has not been a single Covid-19 cluster in a church.In Nantes, police forbad a demonstration at the Cathedral, moving it to a distant and anonymous square. Nantes Bishop Laurent Percerou sided with police dissociating himself from his faithful in a statement signed by his two vicar generals which demanded “respect” for the State., the text says stressing that Percerou wants “dialogue” with the State [who refuses dialogue with the Church].Percerou protested that "Christians are not persecuted ." For him, the current Mass ban is "only linked to a health cause." Many churches in France are huge, easily allowing for sanitary distancing.