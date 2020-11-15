Cardinal, McCarrick Owes His Career To Church's Homosex Mafia

An anonymous Cardinal told NcRegister.com (November 14) that homosexuality, not pedophilia, is the root of the problem in the McCarrick scandal.The cardinal criticised that the Vatican keeps ignoring that 80% of the clerical sexual abuse is perpetrated by homosexuals whose victims are not children but post-pubescent males.He recalled that Francis endorses homosex unions and has surrounded himself with prelates who are sympathetic to the homosex agenda.According to him, McCarrick’s spectacular rise to become one of the Church’s most powerful prelates owed itself to the “homosexual lobby.”