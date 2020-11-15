Cardinal Burke Denounces Agenda To Promote Compromised And Pro-Homosex Clergy

“It’s in the agenda’s interest to have people in authority who are soft on the agenda, or are compromised themselves.”

Canonical actions against liberal Cardinal McCarrick should have been taken long ago, Cardinal Burke told NcRegister.com (November 12).“Even though there were these strong accusations and persistent rumours about this kind of activity, there was never a proper canonical investigation to get to the truth of the situation,” Burke noticed.[The reason for this: Since Vatican II, Canon Law is almost exclusively used to persecute the good, but rarely applied against liberals and evil ones.]Burke criticised Benedict XVI who only asked McCarrick to withdraw from the public, “If [Benedict XVI] had information that was significant enough, then there should have been a canonical process.”The cardinal said members of the homosex clique are pushed up the Church's ranks,