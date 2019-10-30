Fired Vatican Police Chief Receives Booby Prize

Francis made Domenico Giani, the former Vatican police chief, a Knight of the Great Cross (Ordine Piano), VaticanNews.va reported (30 October). Giani was forced to resign on October 14.
This is the highest papal knighthood conferred to laypersons. Giani received it from Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, the president of the Vatican City State administration. Bertello expressed Francis' gratitude and his own appreciation for Giani's work.
The decoration seems to be an attempt to keep Giani who knows too much about Francis' Vatican, from talking.
In the past, the Order has been awarded to many politicians as the French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman, the former Austrian Federal President Kurt Waldheim, the German Federal President Johannes Rau and the Italian former prime-minister Silvio Berlusconi, or to Benito Mussolini.
