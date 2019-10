Homosex Cardinal Tobin Hires Active Homosexual

Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin hired in October the homosexual Sean Ryan as his "senior associate for operations," reports ChurchMilitant.com (October 30).Ryan is a business analyst for McKinsey and is on secondment to Tobin, likely in a similar function. On Linkedin.com he describes himself as an "active leader" in McKinsey's gay network GLAM.Newark Archdiocese told ChurchMilitant.com that Ryan's employment was a sign of welcoming "all of God's children to our Church," a principle never applied to simple, decent, good Catholics.Tobin has a long history of homosexual involvement. He was part of Cardinal McCarrick's circle. In February 2018, he tweeted by mistake “Nighty-night, baby. I love you.” He later claimed this was for his sister while concurrently Francesco Castiglione , a homosexual actor, was living with him.