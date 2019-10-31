Clicks219
en.news

Homosex Cardinal Tobin Hires Active Homosexual

Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin hired in October the homosexual Sean Ryan as his "senior associate for operations," reports ChurchMilitant.com (October 30).

Ryan is a business analyst for McKinsey and is on secondment to Tobin, likely in a similar function. On Linkedin.com he describes himself as an "active leader" in McKinsey's gay network GLAM.

Newark Archdiocese told ChurchMilitant.com that Ryan's employment was a sign of welcoming "all of God's children to our Church," a principle never applied to simple, decent, good Catholics.

Tobin has a long history of homosexual involvement. He was part of Cardinal McCarrick's circle. In February 2018, he tweeted by mistake “Nighty-night, baby. I love you.” He later claimed this was for his sister while concurrently Francesco Castiglione, a homosexual actor, was living with him.

Picture: Sean Ryan, Joseph Tobin, © churchmilitant.com, #newsRhzttctekm

