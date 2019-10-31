Cologne Cardinal Contradicts Powerful Cardinal Marx

Cologne Cardinal Reinhard Maria Woelki contradicted Munich Cardinal Marx's assertion that the discussion about female ordination is "not closed."
Woelki explained to Cicero.de (30 October): "This discussion is over" and "definitely over." He called statements to the contrary "tricks" which nourish a deceptive hope, and produce frustrations and divisions.
Woelki further fears that the German “Synodal Way” may establish a "Protestant church parliament.” He insists that the bishop must retain his decision power: “The Synodal Way threatens to marginalise the magisterium and the bishops."
#newsLvhmalhkjr
Clicks195
- Report
Social networks