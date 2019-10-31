Damaging Story: Divorcee John Allen Lives With His Colleague Elise Harris

Picture: George Martell - Archdiocese of Boston, CC-BY-ND

The American journalist George Neumayr wrote on Twitter (October 31) that John Allen, the founder and boss of CruxNow.com, has an affair with Elise Harris, a Denver native who currently works as a Senior Correspondent for Crux in Rome.Neumayr describes Allen as “a stenographer” of the Francis party which Neumayr identifies as “the bad guys”. He calls Allen “openly heterodox" and "a divorcee who is shacked up with Crux 's Elise Harris.”Neumayr is an investigative journalist. He says about his sources: “It is an open secret in Rome. I got it from highly credible sources who heard with their own ears from Allen himself that he is living with Elise Harris.”Harris used to work with the Catholic News Agency first in Denver and later as a Senior Rome Correspondent covering the Vatican. She graduated from the University of Northern Colorado in 2010 and holds degrees in philosophy and communications.It cannot be expected that Francis' Amoris Laetitia church will worry too much about these revelations.