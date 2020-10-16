Archbishop Asks Francis "To Change The Creed"

anointed and sent to evangelise the poor

Retired Archbishop Santiago Agrelo of Tanger, Morocco, has asked Francis to change the Creed, he told ReligionDigital.org (October 15).Agrelo proposed to randomly insert "the poor" proposing the text, "I believe in the Holy Spirit, the holy Catholic Church,.”Francis replied that he will discuss the proposal with reliable people. Agrelo considered the answer a polite rejection. An alternative to changing the Creed could be to change the ignorant bishops.