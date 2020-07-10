Clicks100
THIS LIVE MASK TEST SHOCKS VIEWERS
« MOST CENSORED VIDEO EVER!! I tested several masks on my 11 year old son using a CO2 monitor and Its been deleted every time I post it. If you want to SEE THE VIDEO THEY DONT WANT YOU TO SEE, I’ve …More
« MOST CENSORED VIDEO EVER!! I tested several masks on my 11 year old son using a CO2 monitor and Its been deleted every time I post it. If you want to SEE THE VIDEO THEY DONT WANT YOU TO SEE, I’ve posted it here
twitter.com/…/128155734129337… »
'The HighWire' host Del Bigtree and son, Ever, conducted a test, using an OSHA-approved Carbon-Dioxide meter, which revealed something about masks which YouTube, Facebook, and other video platforms are trying very hard to censor. What do you think? #MaskTest #Masks #TheHighWire #DelBigtree
