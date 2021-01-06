Lille: Saint Joseph’s Chapel Will Be Torn Down

A French administrative court refused on January 4 to classify the Saint-Joseph chapel in Lille as a historical monument.Therefore, the church will be demolished and make way for a campus for the engineering schools of the Catholic University of Lille.SputnikNews.com (January 4) writes that Alexandra Sobczak, the president of the association Urgences Patrimoine, announced that she would not take the case to the Council of State, because of "the length of the procedure and its financial cost". Demolition work on the chapel began a few hours after the court's decision.