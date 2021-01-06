All And the Contrary of All: Pachamama Francis Warns Of Idolatry

“If we don't worship God, we will worship idols – there is no middle way,” Francis pontificated at his Epiphany Mass.
“It is either God or idols; or, to use the words of a French writer: ‘Whoever does not worship God, worships the devil’ (Léon Bloy).” Francis warned that not worshipping God will turn "us" from believers into idolaters, “It is just like that, aut aut [either, either].”
One day ago, he suggested the opposite saying that all people who adore whatever, were brothers of "one Father," whoever this is.
In Querida Amazonia (February 2020), he praises a pagan "cosmic harmony" which enjoys "God's little gifts" (71), a pagan "indigenous mysticism" and a pagan "relationship with God present in the cosmos" (73). He insists that a relationship with Christ "is not inimical to the pagans "cosmic worldview" since Christ "permeates all things" (74), and states that pagan religious festivals have a "sacred meaning" (79).
