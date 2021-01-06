Francis Preaches Religion Without Christ

Francis' January 2021 video prayer intention, released on January 5, is entitled "At the Service of Human Fraternity" - while Catholics are at the service of Christ.
While Francis insists that Christians should pray with those who pray according to "other" cultures, "other" traditions and "other" beliefs, the video shows a sitting Catholic woman reciting the rosary, a Muslim girl bowing on a prayer rug, and a Jew praying from a book. Huge groups like Hindus and Buddhists are ignored.
The use of the word "other" suggests that different religions are interchangable, and that truth doesn't matter in religion. Francis claims that "fraternity" leads us to open ourselves to the "Father of all” while in reality God is only the Father of his "only-begotten" son and of those incorporated into the Son through the Church.
The cheesy video then shows the three worshippers catching up on each other by mobil-phone and working together in a soup-kitchen, obviously wearing obligatory Covid-19 masks.
Simultaneously, Francis moralises that people of different religions should return to "the essential" which he defines as “the adoration of God and love of neighbour.” However, there is no way of adoring God and loving the neighbour while refusing Christ.
