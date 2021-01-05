Clicks1
At the service of Human fraternity – The Pope Video 1 – January 2021
By the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer):
popesprayer.va
In this new year that begins, the Holy Father proposes a new challenge to us: to be more fraternal. “Let us dream, then, as a single human family, as fellow travelers sharing the same flesh, as children of the same earth which is our common home, each of us bringing the richness of his or her beliefs and convictions, each of us with his or her own voice, brothers and sisters all.” Are you willing to cultivate dialogue and give yourself space to get to know others better? Join this initiative and put fraternity into practice. Help spread Francis’ message by sharing this video!
“When we pray to God following Jesus, we come together as brothers and sisters with those who pray according to other cultures, other traditions and other beliefs.
We are brothers and sisters who pray.
Fraternity leads us to open ourselves to the Father of all and to see in the other a brother or sister, to share our lives or to support, to love, and to know each other.
The Church values the action of God in other religions, without forgetting that for us Christians, the source of human dignity and fraternity is in the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
We believers must return to our sources and concentrate on what is essential. What is essential to our faith is the adoration of God and love of neighbor.
Let us pray that the Lord may give us the grace to live in full fellowship with our brothers and sisters of other religions and not fight each other, and praying for one another, open ourselves to all.”
Each month, The Pope Video disseminates the Holy Father's prayer intentions regarding the challenges facing humanity and the mission of the Church.
If you want to see more videos and other content about the Pope's intentions, you can find them at thepopevideo.org
With the collaboration of:
Vatican Media vaticannews.va/en.html
