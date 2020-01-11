Catholic Pro-Gay Cardinal: “I Fully Respect Atheism”

Brussels pro-gay Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, Belgium, told Cathobel.be (January 7) that he doesn't want to confine religions to the private sphere, nevertheless he “fully respects atheism.”
De Kesel has no respect for Catholic communities.
About the invalid ordination of women he said, “We will see." He stressed that "there are theological but also cultural elements: let us not forget that the Church is present on every continent” - as if this were of any importance for this question.
He doesn't exclude the possibility "that the Lord may call a married man to the priesthood" who is a convinced, theologically formed Catholic.
However, when calling his apostles, Christ didn't ask for a Catholic formation but told them to abandon "everything."
Picture: Jozef De Kesel, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsGyjpphbmta
Many of us may yet live to see a Catholic cardinal publicly state he fully respects Satanism as well.
DEFENSA DE LA FE likes this.
Cardinal Jozef De Kesel is just another schismatic bishop who supports antipope francis.
None of these people have licit ecclesiastical authority.
