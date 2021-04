Sister Mable Joseph, 42, was found dead inside the well of St Joseph's convent in Kureepuzha, Kerala, India, on April 16.Police presupposes a suicide. According to timesnownews.com , Sister Mable didn’t turn up for Laudes. Therefore, the other sisters started searching ending up finding her dead.A note in her cell said that nobody should be held responsible for the step, and that she was killing herself due to health problems.