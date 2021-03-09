"An Apostate Pope Under Control of Satan?" - Father Malachi Martin et al. on the Third Secret of Fatima

Father Malachi Martin (reader of the Third Secret of Fatima) Interview with Bernard Janzen 1992, The Kingdom of Darkness



Janzen: In our discussion earlier you just touched on the subject of Satan's assault on the papacy. Perhaps we could have a brief discussion about that.



Martin: [...] what I think is fatally necessary for every Catholic to know, and that is the fate of the papacy and the coming stress and danger that we shall be without the strength of the papacy.



Bernard: Is it ever possible that the cardinals at a future conclave could elect a heretical pope?



Martin: [brief pause over the sensitive nature of the question] You know…they have elected men in the past who had heretical ideas. Two or three. They have never elected yet an apostate…an apostate. […] An apostate has rebelled against the very fundamental of faith and rejected God and Christ. We have apostates now who are papabili [men who could be elected pope]. Yes, we could have an apostate . But in that day, then we are into something terrible. We’re into something which, Bernard, is something that, if you think on it, in full knowledge of the meaning of your terms, is nightmarish. It would test the faith of St. Catherine of Sienna. It would test the faith of greatest saint. It would try the patience of Job. It would be a black day; a day on which you can clothe ever window in black and put out the lights and dress in sackcloth & ashes and pray that you're spared because your faith is going to be battered to pieces...if that happens. ’cause then, they have the prize and everything goes underground. And we are indeed on our way to becoming what Paul VI, in his misery, called, in 1978, an infinitesimally small part of humanity. Completely marginalized and pushed to the side and forgotten as a quaint group of people as interesting as Tibetan astrologers on a modern campus.

Father Malachi Martin Interview with Art Bell on May 4, 1998



Martin: The prophecy of Fatima is not a pleasant document to read – not pleasant news. It implies – it doesn't make any sense unless we accept that there will be, or that there is in progress - a wholesale apostasy amongst clerics and laity in the Catholic Church, that the institutional organization of the Roman Catholic Church – that is, the organization of parishes, dioceses, archbishops and bishops and cardinals and the Roman bureaucracies and the chanceries throughout the world - unless that is totally disrupted and rendered null and void, the third secret makes no sense, and number two, the other salient characteristic about it is that it means intense suffering for believers.

Father Malachi Martin Interview with Art Bell on July 13, 1998 (the very Anniversary of the Third Secret of Fatima)



Bell: Alright, here we go. Just a couple of things I want to quickly read. One from a friend in Australia, Father, who says, "I had a Jesuit priest tell me more of the third secret of Fatima years ago in Perth. He said, among other things, the last pope would be under control of Satan. Pope John fainted thinking it might be him. We were interrupted before I could hear the rest." Any comment on that?

Martin: Yes...uh...it sounds as if they were reading - or being told - the text of the third secret.

Bell: Oh my.

Martin: It sounds like it. But it's sufficiently vague to make one hesitate. It sounds like it.

Bell: Father, is there any circumstance under which you can imagine, that you would feel free to reveal the secret?

Martin: Yes. Yes. If there was a total collapse at the center.

Bell: And you anticipate that, don't you?

Martin: I anticipate it as a possibility, Art. I can't predict, but I anticipate it as a possibility, certainly, yes. I do.



“Malachi personally confirmed to me in 1997 that the "pope" who will lead the apostasy in the Church will be a HERETIC and an ANTIPOPE.” – Father Paul Kramer, Facebook quote, May of 2016



“In the Third Secret it is foretold, among other things, that the great apostasy in the Church begins at the top. ” - Cardinal Luigi Ciappi (Personal Theologian to Popes Pius XII, John XXIII, Paul VI, John Paul I and John Paul II) from a 1995 personal letter to Professor Baumgartner of Salzburg, Austria; Father Gerard Mura, "The Third Secret of Fatima: Has It Been Completely Revealed?", the periodical Catholic , (published by the Transalpine Redemptorists, Orkney Isles, Scotland, Great Britain) March 2002



"The apostasy of the city of Rome from the vicar of Christ and its destruction by Antichrist may be thoughts so new to many Catholics, that I think it well to recite the text of theologians of greatest repute. First Malvenda, who writes expressly on the subject, states as the opinion of Ribera, Gaspar Melus, Biegas, Suarrez, Bellarmine and Bosius that Rome shall apostatise from the faith, drive away the Vicar of Christ and return to its ancient paganism.” “Then the Church shall be scattered, driven into the wilderness, and shall be for a time, as it was in the beginning, invisible hidden in catacombs, in dens, in mountains, in lurking places; for a time it shall be swept, as it were from the face of the earth. Such is the universal testimony of the Fathers of the early Church." - Cardinal Henry Edward Manning, The Present Crisis of the Holy See , 1861, London: Burns and Lambert, p. 88-90, p. 79



Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani, who read the Third Secret, made reference to one of its themes during an allocution to the members of the Marian International Academy he declared, "It suffices to cast a rapid glance at what is happening at this moment in the world, in order to recognize that without the intervention of the Mother of all mercy near the All-Powerful, the world risks becoming pagan once more, a paganism more deplorable than the first paganism, because it is aggravated by apostasy . We are witnessing a veritable deluge of sins, a deluge which leaves behind it a nauseating quagmire, infected by immorality, lies and blasphemy..." - 15 December 1960 - Allocution de S. Em. Le cardinal Ottaviani à l'Académie Mariale Internationale, “ Documentation Catholique ,” 1961, col. 244



1963 - In a public admonition to his spiritual sons amidst the Second Vatican Council Padre Pio said: "Due to the rampant injustice and abuse of power, we have reached a compromise with atheistic materialism [Communism], a denial of the rights of God. This is the punishment foretold at Fatima ... All the priests who support the possibility of a dialogue with the negators of God and with the Luciferian powers of the world [Freemasonry] are mad, have lost their faith , no longer believe in the Gospel! In so doing they betray the word of God, because Christ came to bring on earth perpetual covenant only to men of heart [good will], but did not join with the men thirsty for power and dominion over the brothers ... The flock is dispersed when the shepherds ally with the enemies of the Truth of Christ. All the forms of power made deaf to the will of the authority of the heart of God are rapacious wolves that renew the passion of Christ and make the Madonna shed tears ... " - Published in " Avvenire " August 19, 1978; See also partial quote in " The Fourth Secret of Fatima " 2006 by Antonio Socci



"The tail of the devil is functioning in the disintegration of the Catholic world. The darkness of Satan has entered and spread throughout the Catholic Church even to its summit. Apostasy , the loss of the faith, is spreading throughout the world and into the highest levels within the Church." - Pope Paul VI, October 13, 1977 in a formal address marking the 60th Anniversary of the Miracle of the Sun as quoted in the Milan-based daily Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera , p. 7 of its issue dated October 14, 1977



"The Blessed Virgin was alerting us against the apostasy in the Church.” “I would not be surprised if the Third Secret alluded to dark times for the Church: grave confusions and troubling apostasies within Catholicism itself...If we consider the grave crisis we have lived through since the Council, the signs that this prophecy has been fulfilled do not seem to be lacking...” - Silvio Cardinal Oddi, to Italian journalist Lucio Brunelli in the journal Il Sabato , Rome, March 17, 1990



"Before Christ's second coming the Church must pass through a final trial that will shake the faith of many believers. The persecution that accompanies her pilgrimage on earth will unveil the "mystery of iniquity" in the form of a religious deception offering men an apparent solution to their problems at the price of apostasy from the truth. The supreme religious deception is that of the Antichrist, a pseudo-messianism by which man glorifies himself in place of God and of his Messiah come in the flesh. - Catechism of the Catholic Church (1992 ), Paragraph #675 - The Church's ultimate trial



" Rome will lose the faith and become the seat of Antichrist. " - Selected excerpt taken from Our Lady of La Salette's Secret to Mélanie Calvatin on 19 September 1846. (Approved apparition) Final version published in 1879 at Lecce, Italy, with the imprimatur and approval of Bishop Salvatore Luigi Zola, C.R.L., the Bishop of Lecce



“I cannot reveal anything about what I have learned at Fatima about the Third Secret, but I can say that it has two parts: the one concerns the Pope . The other, logically - although I should say nothing - should be the continuation of the words: 'In Portugal, the dogma of the Faith will always be preserved.'” - Father Joseph Schweigl 1952 (Pope Pius XII sent him to interrogate Sr. Lucia on September 2, 1952); Frère Michel de la Sainte Trinité, The Whole Truth About Fatima: The Third Secret , Vol. III, p. 710, p. 337-338



November 11, 1984 - Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger affirmed that the Third Secret concerns, "a radical call for conversion; the absolute importance of history; the dangers threatening the faith and the life of the Christian, and therefore of the world. And then the importance of the ‘novissimi’ (the last events at the end of time). If it is not made public — at least for the time being — it is in order to prevent religious prophecy from being mistaken for a quest for the sensational (literally: ‘for sensationalism’). But the things contained in this ‘Third Secret’ correspond to what has been announced in Scripture and has been said again and again in many other Marian apparitions" - Ecco perche la fede e in crisi in the review, Jesus , p. 79



“I believe that there is a connection between that which is announced in the first part of the Secret, which concerns wars and sufferings which would be everywhere, and the second part which concerns the persecutions and a type of breakdown of the faith. Because where the ellipsis (the three dots, "…") was placed, it means "Here is the third part, which is not revealed" and then the conclusion "In Portugal the dogma of the faith will always be preserved etc." This suggests to me that there is a relationship between faith and the third part of the Secret. Therefore, it is something that relates to the Church. It is some kind of universal crisis which affects the whole Church and all of humanity.” - Father Jose dos Santos Valinho (nephew of Sr. Lucia); This public statement was made on the 14th of February, 2003 broadcast on the program ENIGMA , which was transmitted prime time, nationwide on RAI , the National TV Network of Italy, The Fatima Crusader , Issue 74, p.76



Pope Benedict XVI proclaimed the need for a “Year of Faith” that seeks to awaken humanity at a critical moment. “ In vast areas of the earth the faith risks being extinguished, like a flame without fuel,” the pope warned , “We are facing a profound crisis of faith , a loss of a religious sense which represents one of the greatest challenges for the Church today … The renewal of faith must, then, be a priority for the entire Church in our time.” - Pope Benedict XVI, Vatican City, 27 January 2012 from his address to the participants in the plenary session of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.