Vatican Attacks Distinguished Catholic Scientist

Doyen Nguyen, a physician and moral theologian, criticised on LifeSiteNews.com (July 29) the coronavirus statement of the Pontifical Academy for Life.
She observed that it lacks Faith and Hope and presents “an earthly utopia without God.“ The Academy was not pleased and reacted on Twitter (August 6) with a personal attack, “Mrs. Doyen Nguyen criticises the Academy on Covid19 as ‘professor’ of Angelicum. But she taught only for one year as [an] invited [professor]. Her title as Angelicum professor is incorrect as [is] her whole argument.”
LifeSiteNews.com published an August 7 correction noticing that Nguyen taught in 2018-2019 at the Angelicum. She now lives in the USA.
Here is an English 2019 Gloria.tv interview with Nguyen and a 2019 conference.
Picture: Doyen Nguyen, #newsGeybzsfixh
Nguyen is a lady always pointing to heaven. Look here:
Hirntod-Konferenz: 8. März in Wien
