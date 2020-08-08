A Pretext? Priest Excommunicated For Questioning Francis’ Legitimacy

1 2

Sacramento Bishop Jaime Soto who is considered a "conservative," excommunicated Father Jeremy Leatherby for having doubts about Francis.In an August 7 letter (below), Soto announced that Leatherby had allegedly "separated himself from communion" with Francis. He accuses Leatherby of having instructed faithful against Francis' "legitimacy,” of having mentioned Benedict XVI instead of Francis during Mass, and of omitting Soto's name during Mass.This "excommunication" is likely a move to get rid of Leatherby who was removed in 2016 over shady allegation of “sexual misconduct.” Soto has been dragging on the investigation for years without result.Leatherby hails from a good Catholic family. His father, Deacon David Leatherby, was removed after he had reported two priests who were caught in homosexual fornication.