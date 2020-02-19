Article about "Ratzinger And the Pedophile Priest" is a Flop

The German website Correctiv.org (February 18), funded by oligarchs and the German state, warmed up the case of the homosexual German priest Peter H.H. is called a "paedophile", although he is a homosexual with an interest in adolescent boys.H. was ordained in 1973 for Essen Diocese. After homosexual abuses, which, at the time, were taken lightly by the media and even praised, he had to undergo therapy in Munich in the 1980s.In 1984, H. was sentenced to a suspended sentence and a fine for having abused twelve adolescents.Until 2008 he was an extremely popular pastor in Garching an der Alz, a liberal clergyman and carnival speaker, who was more an actor than a priest.Liberal Munich Auxiliary Bishop Heinrich von Soden-Fraunhofen (+2000), a leading fighter against the Catholic Opus Angelorum, moved after his retirement to H.'s parish, and was involved in pastoral work.Correctiv.org caricatures the liberal von Soden as "close confidant of Ratzinger", which is not true.The article’s highlight is the statement that "for the first time" a "personal meeting" between H. and Ratzinger, a "memorable encounter", can be proven.According to the article, Cardinal Ratzinger wanted to visit the terminally ill von Soden in 2000 who did not open the door. So, Ratzinger turned to H., the parish-priest, and asked him to call Soden.However, this is fake news. Today, the former Benedict XVI denied that he met H. in 2000.