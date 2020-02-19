Bishop Schneider Refutes Francis: Our Lady Isn't “Mother Of All Creatures”

There are “doctrinal ambiguities and errors” in Querida Amazonia (QA), Bishop Athanasius Schneider wrote on LifeSiteNews.com (February 19).He notices that QA endorses a pagan spirituality by calling the earth a “sacred mystery,” the Amazon biome a “theological locus,” the Amazon river “the hidden eternity,” and by speaking of “communion with the forest,” and claiming that “only poetry will be able to save this world.”QA erroneously designates Our Lady as the “mother of all creatures,” but Schneider stresses that she is Christ's mother and the spiritual mother of all men redeemed, while “mother of the creation or creatures” is used by the Pachamama-cult.He warns that QA promotes naturalism by exalting natural realities while weakening the Church’s supernatural mission and observes that Christ didn't say: "God gave his only Son, that this planet and its many parts like the Amazon biome should not perish but have abundant natural life."Nor: "Go and proclaim that the kingdom of Mother Earth is close at hand."