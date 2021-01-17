Clicks101
Children of God for Life has compiled a list of covid-19 vaccines being developed and ranks them as produced or not produced with aborted fetal cells. While most of us fill our heads with conspiracy …More
Children of God for Life has compiled a list of covid-19 vaccines being developed and ranks them as produced or not produced with aborted fetal cells.
While most of us fill our heads with conspiracy theories, church squabbles and political squabbles, real work is going on and, it seems to me, ought to have our attention and support.
This isn't about whether a covid-19 vaccine is "necessary". It's about applauding moral research and putting immoral research on the dust heap of history.
And I'll add one little segway... You won't hear Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, or any world leader, for that matter, mention these alternatives. But neither will you hear our bishops mention them. We should be speaking up more and give them no choice. We should be giving "fact checkers" something to do.
Very good info and well done, Junger. Probably the best I've seen from you.
Very good info and well done, Junger. Probably the best I've seen from you.
"While most of us fill our heads with conspiracy theories, church squabbles and political squabbles..."
Theories are not needed, numerous, very important conspiracy facts, prove that humanity is being destroyed, spiritually and bodily, laws of many nations allow for: killing babies - even during the child's 9th month of life within his own mother, pagan worship, filthy sodomite pseudo marriage, …More
Theories are not needed, numerous, very important conspiracy facts, prove that humanity is being destroyed, spiritually and bodily, laws of many nations allow for: killing babies - even during the child's 9th month of life within his own mother, pagan worship, filthy sodomite pseudo marriage, killing the elderly, artificial drugs to warp children's gender, satanic worship, artificial warped foods, Catholic Churches being attacked... These facts, and the many more public attacks against Almighty God's creations, this is "squabbles" to you?
"It is not a vaccine!"- Dr. David Cullen
"It's a synthetic pathogen!" Dr. Judy Mikovits The vaccine is not a vaccine but listen to these experts [https://www.bitchute.com/video/zsVdz7gCFH7j/]
"Make no mistake, this is Genocide"by Dr Vernon Coleman, also see his other Video "Wikipedia is used as a weapon"
brandnewtube.com/…-genocide_kJBRkPY1j7MupJl.html
brandnewtube.com/…-genocide_kJBRkPY1j7MupJl.html