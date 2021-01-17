Children of God for Life has compiled a list of covid-19 vaccines being developed and ranks them as produced or not produced with aborted fetal cells. While most of us fill our heads with conspiracy … More

Children of God for Life has compiled a list of covid-19 vaccines being developed and ranks them as produced or not produced with aborted fetal cells.



While most of us fill our heads with conspiracy theories, church squabbles and political squabbles, real work is going on and, it seems to me, ought to have our attention and support.



This isn't about whether a covid-19 vaccine is "necessary". It's about applauding moral research and putting immoral research on the dust heap of history.



And I'll add one little segway... You won't hear Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, or any world leader, for that matter, mention these alternatives. But neither will you hear our bishops mention them. We should be speaking up more and give them no choice. We should be giving "fact checkers" something to do.