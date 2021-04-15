Iconic Convent: Faith Returns to Ireland

The Italian-based Institute of Christ the King has purchased a convent of the Sisters of Mercy in Ardeen, Ireland, for €925,000.The Institute of Christ the King will hand over the iconic building to their female branch, the Sisters Adorers of the Royal Heart.They will start the chanted Divine Office, daily adoration, and will receive missionaries from Africa who need to recover in a cooler climate.The convent, built of granite and cut limestone, comprises 24 bedrooms with a church and outbuildings. It was built in the mid-1850s and vacated last year.