Abortion Vaccines: Poor Vatican Flirts With the Rich

The Vatican announced that the Fifth International Health Conference, entitled “Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul” will be held online on May 6-8.The conference is about enigmatic “new delivery systems” to improve human health. The speakers include:• Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO, billionaire• Alberto Bourla, Pfizer CEO, millionaire• Anthony Fauci, US coronavirus guru, 2019 salary: $417,608• Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US President Clinton, abortion activist, net worth: $30 million• David Feinberg, Head of Google Health, an oligarch company which spies on its users, censures content, serves the US regime, and engages in tax avoidance.The Vatican calls the abortion-tainted vaccinations of Moderna and Pfizer "immoral," but this means nothing as the Vatican "allows" it anyway.The conference is promoted with a persiflage on Michelangelo's 1512 Creation of Adam which is on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.In 2018, the Vatican invited to the Fourth International Health Conference Katy Perry , an abortion and homosex propagandist, who spoke about "transcendental meditation."Having lost their interest in God, the Vatican now flirt with the world.