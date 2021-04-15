Abortion Vaccines: Poor Vatican Flirts With the Rich

The Vatican announced that the Fifth International Health Conference, entitled “Exploring the Mind, Body & Soul” will be held online on May 6-8.
The conference is about enigmatic “new delivery systems” to improve human health. The speakers include:
• Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO, billionaire
• Alberto Bourla, Pfizer CEO, millionaire
• Anthony Fauci, US coronavirus guru, 2019 salary: $417,608
• Chelsea Clinton, daughter of former US President Clinton, abortion activist, net worth: $30 million
• David Feinberg, Head of Google Health, an oligarch company which spies on its users, censures content, serves the US regime, and engages in tax avoidance.
The Vatican calls the abortion-tainted vaccinations of Moderna and Pfizer "immoral," but this means nothing as the Vatican "allows" it anyway.
The conference is promoted with a persiflage on Michelangelo's 1512 Creation of Adam which is on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
In 2018, the Vatican invited to the Fourth International Health Conference Katy Perry, an abortion and homosex propagandist, who spoke about "transcendental meditation."
Having lost their interest in God, the Vatican now flirt with the world.
