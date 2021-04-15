How Lovely! Bishop Builds Mosque

Yola Bishop Stephen Mamza, 51, Nigeria, is building 86 housing units including a church, a mosque and a school. He told punchng.com (April 11) that the complex will soon be inaugurated.
Yola Diocese cares for Boko Haram refugees. At on point over 3,000 people were living on Church premises. Most returned home but 86 families - among them 10-12 Muslim families - are still there. So, Mamza built a place where they could be resettled.
The money comes from an aid agency belonging to the German Bishops. Mamza admits that his faithful don't think that building a mosque is “a good gesture," but he replies that for him it is "just" to build a mosque "as we built a church for Christians.”
In Mamza's mosque the congregants will be taught that Christ was not crucified (Qur’an 4:157), that he is not the Son of God, and that those believing this are accursed (Qur’an 9:30) and those believing in Christ's divinity are unbelievers (Qur’an 5:17), that belief in the Trinity is “an excess” (Qur’an 4:171, 19:35), and that Christians who don't accept Islam must be fought against and subjugated (Qur’an 9:29).
