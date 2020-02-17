Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
231
This modernist priest has now been diagnosed with a brain tumor
DefendTruth
1 hour ago
Video from 2013,“Easter Harlem Shake”, shows Fr John J. Hollowell, of the “Archdiocese” of Indianapolis, Indiana
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up