Cardinal Pell Will Stay In Rome For Longer

Cardinal George Pell returns to the Vatican on September 30, and is likely to remain there at least until June 8, when he turns 80, reports AmericaMagazine.org (September 29).According to a “source close to the cardinal,” Pell has however a long-term plan to return to Australia.The current trip to Rome is in no way linked to the sacking of his opponent, Cardinal Becciu, but has been planned for the last three months. Francis will receive Cardinal Pell in audience in due course.