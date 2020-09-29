Two More Priests Invalidly Baptised And Ordained: How Many More?

After two cases were detected in the USA, two more priests told the Society of St Pius X that they were baptised with the invalid form “We baptise you.”
Father Franz Schmidberger, a former general superior of PiusX, writes in his newsletter (September 28) that both priests need to be baptised, confirmed and ordained. All the Mass intentions they accepted, must be celebrated again.
“How much confusion has arisen since the Council,“ Schmidberger adds.
Picture: © John Ragai, CC BY, #newsBsjydmovpj
