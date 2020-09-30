Vatican Prepares Trial of Cardinal Becciu

The Vatican Tribunal is preparing the trial against Cardinal Angelo Becciu, five of his collaborators, and the former director of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority, Abc.es (September 28) writes.
Vatican justice is known for being notoriously corrupt and inefficient. According to the Vatican Press Office Gianluca Perone, a lawyer and professor of commercial law, was appointed as a third public prosecutor.
The process will deal with the London Sloane Avenue investment of the Secretariat of State for which Becciu was responsible in third place after Cardinal Parolin and Francis.
Also accused are five former Vatican officials, among them Father Mauro Carlino, Becciu's former secretary.
Francis used Becciu for years as his hatchet man who had no regard for decency or Faith.
Picture: Angelo Becciu, © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsCpobkcmwco
Edward Pentin: Vatican says that MONEYVAL, the Council of Europe’s team that evaluates measures against money laundering and financing terrorism, begins its latest visit to the Vatican today. In its last report in 2017 the body said the Vatican needed to “step up efforts to obtain prosecutions”