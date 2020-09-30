Cardinal Burke: When Joe Biden Receives Communion He Commits a Sacrilege

The Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden is “not a Catholic in good standing and he should not approach to receive Holy Communion," Cardinal Raymond Burke told CatholicAction.org (video below, published September 28).Burke didn't recommend any candidate for office, but “a Catholic may not support abortion in any shape or form.” Biden has actively supported abortion for decades.According to Burke, if Biden would receive Holy Communion this would be a sacrilege and would endanger the salvation and his soul. As a matter of fact, Biden keeps receiving Holy Communion. Only in October 2019 he was once denied Communion in a South Carolina parish.New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan said in October 2019 and Cardinal Gerhard Müller confirmed that they would not deny Biden Holy Communion. Biden’s Bishop William Malooly of Wilmington, Delaware, doesn't deny Communion "to any politician."