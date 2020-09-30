Francis Admitted That He Has Encouraged Priests To Become Schismatics

The Vatican's “Pastoral Guidelines” regarding the civil registration of the Chinese Catholic clergy with the Communist Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association is much worse than the Vatican's secret agreement with Beijing, Cardinal Joseph Zen told NcRegister.com (September 28).
Zen reports that even Francis agreed during a private audience, that the Patriotic Association is "objectively a schismatic Church.” Nevertheless, he invited the underground Church which has suffered for so many years in order to be faithful to the Vatican, to register with this group.
The Cardinal also informed that he didn’t receive "many responses” to his letter which he sent to the [indifferent] cardinals, and in which he asks questions about the Pastoral Guidelines.
Picture: © Joseph Zen, Twitter
