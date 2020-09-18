Confused Vatican: “We Baptize You” Was "Valid" In 2003 And Invalid In 2020

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith concluded in August that baptisms administered according to the formula “We baptise you” are invalid. However before, another Vatican Congregation gave advice to the contrary.An undersecretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship declared in a 2003 letter to a diocese that the formula is "illicit" but "valid." The letter was published in the 2003 issue of “Roman Replies and CLSA Advisory Opinions.”It claims, “Employing the first person plural, rather than the singular...does not cast into doubt the validity of the Baptism conferred. That is, if the three divine Persons are named specifically as Father, Son and Holy Spirit, the use of the first person plural does not invalidate the conferral of the Sacrament.”