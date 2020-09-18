Vatican Asks Anti-Catholic Priest to Sign Oath of Fidelity

The Irish Redemptorist Father Tony Flannery, who was suspended from public ministry in 2012 over his anti-Catholic stances, was asked this summer by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith to sign four oaths of fidelity to the Faith.They concern the male priesthood, homosex relationships, civil unions and gender identity. Flannery told NcrOnline.org (September 17) that he will not sign, thus proving that he is anti-Catholic.The letter is written by the Congregation’s Secretary, Archbishop Giacomo Morandi. It is the answer to the Redemptorist superior who asked for Flannery's return to ministry.