Fratelli tutti: Open societies that integrate everyone

- Pope slams capitalism & injustices in WOKE view on post-Covid world… but gets heat for insufficiently inclusive letter TITLE | RT, 4 Oct, 2020 The pope's vision for a post-Covid world is also leftist in terms of property rights as he noted that the Christian tradition has never recognized private-property rights as “absolute or inviolable,” and there is a “social purpose of all forms of private property.” Francis said ownership of private property “can only be considered a secondary natural right,” secondary to the “universal destination of the earth's goods” and the “right of all to their use.”