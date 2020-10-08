Fratelli tutti: Open societies that integrate everyone
Channeling Soros
Francis also called for “open societies that integrate everyone,” a line that would just as easily fit in a brochure for a George Soros-backed activist group.
What about SECRET societies ex. freemasonry and its branches Lion clubs, rotare club itd.
See these posts of mine:
- A Devotee of the Ancient Mystery Religions, Pope Francis is an Idolater and a Pagan
- Fratelli tutti: Pope Francis heralds a city, the City of Man
- Fratelli tutti: making people worship Satan, confirming beyond a shadow of a doubt that Pope Francis = The Apocalyptic False Prophet.
The pope's vision for a post-Covid world is also leftist in terms of property rights as he noted that the Christian tradition has never recognized private-property rights as “absolute or inviolable,” and there is a “social purpose of all forms of private property.” Francis said ownership of private property “can only be considered a secondary natural right,” secondary to the “universal …More
The pope's vision for a post-Covid world is also leftist in terms of property rights as he noted that the Christian tradition has never recognized private-property rights as “absolute or inviolable,” and there is a “social purpose of all forms of private property.” Francis said ownership of private property “can only be considered a secondary natural right,” secondary to the “universal destination of the earth's goods” and the “right of all to their use.”
- Pope slams capitalism & injustices in WOKE view on post-Covid world… but gets heat for insufficiently inclusive letter TITLE | RT, 4 Oct, 2020
