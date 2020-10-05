Fratelli tutti: making people worship Satan
How?
CHAPTER EIGHT > RELIGIONS AT THE SERVICE OF FRATERNITY IN OUR WORLD
(Here recall the troublesome Chapter 8 of Amoris Laetitia)
Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam [a Muslim] interprets:
“When Pope Francis invites the different religions to place themselves at the service of fraternity for the good of all humanity, he is announcing a new epoch. Our shared journey opens us up to new light and new creativity, challenging the very heart of every religion. Moreover, fraternity can also become the path for religious beliefs.” (My emphasis)
So, religions are no longer to serve God and him alone, but with the ultimate foundation of openness to the Father of all [the dragon], they are to place themselves at the service of human fraternity.
The false doctrine that universal peace can be made possible through the Fatherhood of God, the Brotherhood of Man is a doctrine taught by Freemasonry, that organization which leads on or assists the kingdom of Satan [HG, Pope Leo XIII].
11 Then I saw another beast [the false prophets] which rose out of the earth; it had two horns like a lamb and it spoke like a dragon. 12 It exercises all the authority of the first beast in its presence, and makes the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose mortal wound was healed.
- Revelation 13:11-12 (RSVCE)
No need to create a one world religion if one can successfully gather all other religions [like chicks around mother hen] under Satan’s already existing universal religion of Freemasonry
Masonry labors to improve the social order by enlightening men's minds, warming their hearts with the love of the good, inspiring them with the great principle of human fraternity, [...].
It is the universal[1], eternal, immutable religion, such as God planted it in the heart of universal humanity. (Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma, pg 219)
Masonry, around whose alters(sic) the Christian, the Hebrew, the Moslem, the Brahmin, the followers of Confucious and Zoroaster, can assemble as brethren and unite in prayer to the one God who is above all the Baalim, [...] (Albert Pike, Morals and Dogma, pg 226)
(Emphases mine)
[1] Cf Penny Catechism Q.97. What does the word Catholic mean?
A.The word Catholic means universal.
