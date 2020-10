Fratelli tutti: making people worship Satan

How?

Here recall the troublesome Chapter 8 of Amoris Laetitia)

Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam [a Muslim] interprets:

Pope Francis invites the different religions to place themselves at the service of fraternity

he is announcing a new epoch

fraternity can also become the path for religious beliefs.

(My emphasis)

the ultimate foundation of openness to the Father of all

to place themselves at the service of human fraternity

that organization which leads on or assists the kingdom of Satan

11 Then I saw another beast [the false prophets] which rose out of the earth; it had two horns like a lamb and it spoke like a dragon. 12 It exercises all the authority of the first beast in its presence, and makes the earth and its inhabitants worship the first beast, whose mortal wound was healed.

CHAPTER EIGHT > RELIGIONS AT THE SERVICE OF FRATERNITY IN OUR WORLD“Whenfor the good of all humanity,. Our shared journey opens us up to new light and new creativity, challenging the very heart of every religion. Moreover,So, religions are no longer to serve God and him alone, but with[the dragon], they areThe false doctrine that universal peace can be made possible through the Fatherhood of God, the Brotherhood of Man is a doctrine taught by Freemasonry,[HG, Pope Leo XIII].*****- Revelation 13:11-12 (RSVCE)