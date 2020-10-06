Spanish Masons: Francis Embraces Masonic Principles

Fratelli Tutti

Gran Logia de España

In, Francis embraces the "Universal Fraternity," the great principle of Freemasonry, writes theon MailChi.mp.During the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), the Gran Logia de España, the biggest Masonic sect in Spain, participated in the bloody persecution of the Church.The Logia explains that the foundation of Masonry is the construction of a "universal fraternity" where human beings call each other "brothers" beyond their specific creeds, ideologies, culture or nationality.It adds that this "fraternal dream" clashed with the "religious fundamentalism" that, in the case of the Catholic Church, led to harsh texts condemning the "tolerance of Freemasonry" in the 19th century. The main feature of the Masonic "tolerance" was and is their hatred against the Church.Now, the Masons stress that they have remained the same while the Francis Church has changed, “The last encyclical of Pope Francis shows how far the current Catholic Church is from its former positions.”