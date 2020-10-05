Clicks86
NASA's Top Globe Proofs Debunked
NASA's Top Globe Proofs Debunked: In the following presentation the President of the International Flat Earth Research Society Eric Dubay debunks NASA's Assistant Director for Science Communication …More
In the following presentation the President of the International Flat Earth Research Society Eric Dubay debunks NASA's Assistant Director for Science Communication Michelle Thaller's top "proofs" that Earth is a ball
Let's take a moment, and pay our respects to Eric Dubay. Sadly, he passed away recently after he fell off the edge of the Earth.
His departing words, caught on tape were, "Is that rope secure?" May the Lord help him in the endless fall into oblivion. :-(
