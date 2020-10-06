Viganò: Fratelli Tutti Professes Francis' Masonic Belief

A cursory reading of’ Fratelli tutti shows that it was written by a Mason, not by the [former] "Vicar of Christ," Archbishop Viganò writes on AldoMariaValli.it (October 4).
For Viganò the encyclical is inspired by a "vague deism and philanthropism" that has "nothing Catholic about it.”
He singles out Francis’ claim that Saint Francis (+1226) avoided in his encounter with the Sultan a “dialectical war by imposing doctrines.” Viganò calls this allegation a falsification of history because the Saint tried to convert the Sultan. Francis is for Viganò a “falsifier of reality” who "lies with an immediacy that knows no equal.”
The Archbishop notices a serious misinterpretation of the concept of "brotherhood" when Francis claims that "brotherhood" is realised by belonging to mankind. Yet true brotherhood is only possible by having God as Father through incorporation into Christ.
Fratelli tutti's unavoidable part on the coronavirus confirms for Viganò Francis' enslavement to the globalist agenda.
He summarises that the encyclical constitutes Bergoglio’s "ideological manifesto," his "Professio fidei massonicae," his candidacy for the "presidency of the Universal Religion," and his presentation as the "handmaid of the New World Order.”
100% correct:
- A Devotee of the Ancient Mystery Religions, Pope Francis is an Idolater and a Pagan
- Fratelli tutti: Pope Francis heralds a city, the City of Man
- Fratelli tutti: making people worship Satan, confirming beyond a shadow of a doubt that Pope Francis = The Apocalyptic False Prophet.
One who I contend is on their side has just told you. They always do.
One who I contend is on their side has just told you. They always do.