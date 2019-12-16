The new Peronist/Socialist government in Argentina, hailed by the Francis Church, established a new "Ministry of Women, Gender, and Diversity" led by the leftwing-extremist Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, 47.
Gómez told journalists that she will work on legalizing abortion.
The first act of the government was to broaden the definition of so called "extrem cases" in which abortion is already "legal" in Argentina.
Gómez also announced that she plans "a trans quota" in her ministry and in all other ministries. This measure will, beyond doubt, get Argentina out of the troubles in which the country finds itself.
