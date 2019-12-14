Hugs and Kisses: Francis Receives Second Concubine of Argentinean President

Francis, 82, received on December 13 Fabiola Yáñez, 38, with hugs, kisses and holding hands. Yáñez is the second concubine of the Peronist/Socialist Argentinean president Alberto Fernández, 60.Fernández' wife is Marcela Luchetti. They have a son Estanislao who performs as a transvestite.Fernández got rid of his wife in 2005. His first concubine was Vilma Ibarra, 59, an abortion and gay pseudo-marriage activist.Yáñez presented Francis with a chalice during a meeting with five Latin American first ladies. This was her first official trip.The meeting took place on the day of Francis’ 50th anniversary of his priestly ordination.On the same day, Fernández introduced a law forcing doctors and hospitals to commit more abortions in Argentina.