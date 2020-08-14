Cardinal Zen: “We Are in the Hands of Madness”

Cardinal Joseph Zen contradicted (EWTN, August 3) his successor Cardinal John Tong Hon who said that despite the new Hong Kong Security Law religious freedom is still guaranteed.For Zen the law takes away all freedom and allows China to do anything, “We are back to the Cultural revolution” and, “We are in the hands of madness.”Zen explains that Cardinal Tong has to be “obedient to the instruction from the Vatican.” For Zen, "to be with the Vatican almost means to be also full of respect to the Chinese government.”And, “For me the Vatican is pursuing a policy of submission to the Chinese government.”