Viganò: Vatican II Replaced Christ With "Hateful Tyranny"

Vatican II has weakened the papal monarchy because of its “implicit denial” of Christ’s Kingship, thus bringing "democracy" and "parliamentarianism" into the Church, Archbishop Viganò told LifeSiteNews.com (August 12).He also said that Paul VI “removed the Crown from Our Lord” when he deposed the papal Tiara in 1964.Viganò detects the same pattern in the liturgy of Christ the King which was transferred to the end of the liturgical year which erased the real social dimension of Christ's kingship and relegated it into a merely spiritual and eschatological dimension.For Viganò, the Vatican II bishops dethroned Christ when they proclaimed religious freedom and made themselves “spokesmen of apostate nations.”Viganò calls it the “greatest crime” that Christ was dethroned, not only from society, “but also from the Church” which failed in her role as custodian of Christ’s teaching.He observes that not only in the civil sphere but also in the Church the sweet yoke of Christ has been replaced “by the hateful tyranny of the Innovators, who with an authoritarianism not dissimilar to that of their secular counterparts impose a new doctrine, a new morality, and a new liturgy.”