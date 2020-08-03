Corona Vaccine: English Bishops, Vatican Accept Evil - US-Bishop Condemns

The English and Welsh Bishops believe that “the Church” allegedly “strongly supports vaccination" and regards Catholics as having a prima facie duty to be vaccinated.”
There is no Catholic teaching about vaccination. The same bishops would never insist so strongly on matters of Faith.
In a July 30 statement they claim a “moral obligation" to guarantee a vaccination coverage which "is necessary for the safety of others.” They refer explicitly to coronavirus vaccinations and - only in passing - “acknowledge the distress” of Catholics for the fact that these vaccines are produced on the tissue of abortion victims.
The bishops refer to a 2005 statement of the Pontifical Academy for Life which uses the single case trick in order to justified immoral vaccines by calling them "an extreme remedy." The statement falsely claims that all vaccinations can be used "with a clear conscience" and that this doesn't signify a cooperation with abortion.
On August 1, Tyler Bishop Joseph Strickland rejected on Twitter.com abortion vaccines, “Even if it originated decades ago, it still means a child’s life was ended before it was born, and then their body was used as spare parts. We will never end abortion if we do not END THIS EVIL!”
Clicks34
- Report
Social networks