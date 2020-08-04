Bye Bye Coronavirus? Russian Vaccine is Ready

A Russian coronavirus vaccine will be registered within ten days, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, announced on Rossiya-24 TV.This will be the first such vaccine registered in the world. By the end of this year about 10 million doses per month will be produced.Russia is negotiating its production in Brazil and India. Twenty other countries have also expressed interest in producing the vaccine. More than five countries are actively cooperating with Russia on this issue.The Burdenko Military Hospital in Moscow conducted a final medical examination of volunteers participating in testing the vaccine. The Ministry of Defense reported that no deviations or side effects were detected. The results showed that all volunteers showed a clear immune response.Military participation in the development of the vaccine is due to the fact that the Russian Army has scientific and clinical potential for such work.