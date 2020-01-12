Nuncio: Merits of Receiving Communion on Tongue are “Evident”

“The merits of receiving Holy Communion on the tongue are evident to me,” Archbishop Thomas Gullickson, the Apostolic Nuncio in Berne, Switzerland, writes on AdMontemMyrrhae.blogspot.com (January 12).“Nine times out of ten, it gives evidence of a recollected approach on the part of the communicant.”Gullickson wishes that distribution of Holy Communion returns to kneeling at the altar rail.This would also slow down what he calls “Communion Haste.” He calls priests who refuse Communion on the tongue “Bolsheviks.”